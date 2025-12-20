Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): In a major political development ahead of the upcoming civic elections, senior Congress leader from Pune Aba Bagul, who was suspended for rebellion during the Assembly polls, on Saturday joined the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Eknath Shinde.

Bagul, a former Pune deputy mayor and his son Hemant Bagul, along with hundreds of his supporters, formally joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Eknath Shinde at a function held in Thane.

Also Read | ‘Prima Facie Conspiracy, Intention to Kill Delhi CM’, Says Tis Hazari Court While Framing Charges Against 2 Accused In Rekha Gupta Attack Case.

Speaking on the occasion, Aba Bagul said that he has taken the decision with the aim of contributing to Pune's development through effective urban planning and infrastructure expansion. He said that the city requires long-term planning in view of its rapid growth, with focus on projects such as the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), water supply, solid waste management, environmental protection, flood mitigation and improved civic amenities.

"Urban planning is crucial for the development of cities, but more important is commitment and speed in implementation. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demonstrated that vision. Shiv Sena gives importance to public interest and respects every viewpoint," Bagul said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 16-Year-Old Differently-Abled Boy Assaulted in Bagalkot, Beaten With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown in Eyes (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Hemant Bagul, an architect by profession and a possible candidate for the upcoming civic poll, said that Shiv Sena provides opportunities for young and forward-looking professionals to contribute to city development. "Pune is an education hub, a cultural centre and an emerging metro city. Every ward must become truly smart through long-term planning and modern infrastructure," he said.

The induction of Aba Bagul, who held a key organisational post in the Congress for more than 35 years and was a 7-time corporator, Ex Vice President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is being seen as a significant political development ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation Election, as Congress failed to retain him in the party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)