Bengaluru, December 20: A shocking case of abuse has surfaced from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, where a 16-year-old differently-abled boy was allegedly brutally assaulted at a residential special school. A disturbing video from the Divyajyoti School for Differently Abled Children in the Navanagar area shows the minor being beaten with a belt and a plastic pipe and throwing chilly powder into his eyes, triggering widespread outrage. The video, which has gone viral on social media, highlights serious concerns over the safety and monitoring of institutions meant for children with special needs. Karnataka Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation into the alleged assault at the special school in northern Karnataka.

The incident reportedly involved a staff member at a special school in the state, who is accused of beating the student with a plastic pipe and throwing chilly powder into his eyes. The allegations have sparked outrage and renewed calls for stricter oversight of facilities catering to vulnerable children. Karnataka Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Student Gang-Raped in Ramanagara District; 3 Held Including Victim’s Lover.

According to reports, the incident came to light when the family of the victim, a 16-year-old boy, noticed visible injuries and unusual distress in their son. Upon questioning, the teenager reportedly communicated details of the alleged abuse, indicating he was subjected to physical violence, including being hit with a plastic pipe. The most disturbing aspect of the complaint details that chilly powder was thrown into his eyes, causing significant pain and discomfort.

Following the family's complaint, local police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged perpetrator, believed to be a staff member at the school. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse and interviewing other staff members and students. The police are reportedly gathering evidence and working to ascertain the full extent of the incident.

The victim's family has expressed profound shock and distress over the alleged abuse of their son, who is particularly vulnerable due to his special needs. They are demanding swift justice and accountability for those responsible. The teenager is reported to be undergoing medical evaluation for his injuries and psychological support to cope with the trauma. His family emphasized the critical need for safe environments for children in special care. Karnataka Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing for Competitive Exams Dies by Suicide After Jumping Onto Railway Track in Dharwad.

Video Contains Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Is Advised

*Trigger Alert* A handicapped boy was mercilessly thrashed and chilli powder thrown into his eyes by the owners of a school for differently abled in Bagalkot in Karnataka A staffer has leaked this video. I fear for the poor kids. Need tough punishment pic.twitter.com/vtRasHYnrM — With Love India (@WithLoveIndiaa) December 20, 2025

The specific special school involved has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement regarding the allegations. However, the incident has drawn the attention of state child protection agencies and the Department of Women and Child Development. There is increasing pressure on the school administration to cooperate fully with the investigation and implement immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its students.

This incident has reignited public debate and concern regarding the safety protocols and staff training within special education facilities across the state. Advocacy groups and child rights activists are calling for more stringent regulatory frameworks, regular inspections, mandatory background checks for staff, and specialized training in handling children with special needs. Experts highlight the necessity of creating a secure and nurturing environment for these vulnerable students, free from any form of abuse or neglect. The investigation continues, with further details expected to emerge as authorities proceed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

