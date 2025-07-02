New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at Congress, saying that the ruling party in the state is run "like a coterie of people belonging to only one family".

Taking a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks that the decision to change the Karnataka CM was in the hands of "party high command", he said that Kharge has exposed himself.

"He has told the truth about his position. He might be the AICC president, but he is not the high command. High command is the 'family'. He has exposed himself and admitted that he is not the high command. That is the fact. This is how Congress is run, like a coterie of people belonging to only one family," Bommai told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kharge's statement proved he has "no power" despite being the party chief. He further stated that Kharge has exposed that all major decisions are taken by the Congress high command and not the party president.

His remarks come after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge broke his silence amid the speculation of a possible change in Karnataka Congress leadership. Kharge said that the decision to change the Chief Minister was in the hands of the party high command.

"It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily," Kharge said.

This comes amid speculation of a power tussle in the Karnataka Congress.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today dismissed the BJP's claims of internal rift in the state government, calling the allegations "lies" and reaffirming that his government would complete the full five-year term.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he will fully support the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command's decision amid mounting speculations of a possible change in state leadership. (ANI)

