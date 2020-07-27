Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): In the context of the Rajasthan political crisis, Congress talking of democracy and raising slogans to protect the same is akin to 'devils reciting hymns', BJP Telangana unit's chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Monday.

"Congress should acknowledge that the political instability of its state government in Rajasthan is driven out of internal party strife. If they fall in Rajasthan from power, it would be because of their own weakness and incompetence to resolve the generational war raging in their party," Rao said.

"Congress can't blame BJP for its organisational and leadership mess. Above all, Congress can't expect the state Governor to be partisan and play along to suit the Congress party's political agenda and antics. The Rajasthan State Governor will abide by his constitutional and legal obligations and not whims and fancies of CM Ashok Gehlot. Congress should be ashamed of not taking responsibility for its own follies and blame everyone, than their own leadership for losing state after state. If at all Congress leaders across India must rise to protect democracy, they should rise against the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to save their party. Protesting against State Governor or BJP doesn't serve any purpose, as the disintegration of Congress party is imminent," he added.

He further said that the Congress should introspect as their legacy is built upon 'decimating democracy'.

"Congress party should initiate a soul searching exercise, as they seem to have completely forgotten their historic legacy of decimating democracy in India throughout their 60 years of the dynastic regime. Congress talking of democracy and raising slogans to protect the same is akin to 'devils reciting hymns'," Rao said.

"BJP questions the ethical qualification and credibility of Congress to utter the word 'democracy'. In their existence in independent India for over 70 years, Congress party has made an open mockery of this word and turned it into a farce. Congress has murdered democracy in broad daylight, when Indira Gandhi imposed emergency for her selfish power play, to stay on as Prime Minister," he added.

He further said that multiple Congress regimes have imposed President's Rule several times, to dislodge elected opposition state governments.

"Congress party is a family dynasty promoting nepotism since its inception. Congress has zero-democracy in its party DNA. It's a charade that a party which is shamelessly and unfairly presided by five generations of family successors is giving lectures on democracy," he added. (ANI)

