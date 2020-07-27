New Delhi, July 27: The government has launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts and other warnings in an attractive and user friendly manner. The new app, named as 'Mausam' has been launched for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will will show weather forecasts and warnings for multiple cities and locations. The app will provide current weather of a location that will be updated eight times in a day. The Mausam App is available both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is dedicated to the general public and designed to communicate the weather information and forecasts in a lucid manner without technical jargons.

The 'Mausam' App has been designed and developed jointly by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Users can access observed weather, forecasts, radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events. The app will offer different services. Mumbai Rains: City Records Almost 100% of Its Required July Rainfall in First 14 Days.

The MAUSAM mobile App has the following 5 services:

Current Weather - The Mausam app will provide users with current temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction for 200 cities. The app will be updated 8 times a day. Information on Sunrise/ sunset and moonrise/ moonset are also given.

The Mausam app will provide users with current temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction for 200 cities. The app will be updated 8 times a day. Information on Sunrise/ sunset and moonrise/ moonset are also given. Nowcast - On the Mausam app, three hourly warnings of localized weather phenomena and their intensity will be issued for about 800 stations, and districts of India by State Meteorological Centres of IMD. In case of severe weather, its impact also is included in the warning.

- On the Mausam app, three hourly warnings of localized weather phenomena and their intensity will be issued for about 800 stations, and districts of India by State Meteorological Centres of IMD. In case of severe weather, its impact also is included in the warning. City Forecast – Past 24 hours and 7 day forecast of weather conditions around 450 cities in India.

– Past 24 hours and 7 day forecast of weather conditions around 450 cities in India. Warnings- The alerts are issued twice a day for all districts for the next five days in colour code (Red, Orange and Yellow) to warn citizens of approaching dangerous weather. The colour code 'Red' is the most severe category urging authorities to take action, 'Orange' code prompts authorities and public to be alert and 'Yellow' code prompts authorities and public to keep themselves updated.

The alerts are issued twice a day for all districts for the next five days in colour code (Red, Orange and Yellow) to warn citizens of approaching dangerous weather. The colour code 'Red' is the most severe category urging authorities to take action, 'Orange' code prompts authorities and public to be alert and 'Yellow' code prompts authorities and public to keep themselves updated. Radar products: The app has the latest Station wise radar products updated every 10 minutes

The Mausam mobile app will be an important tool for dissemination of weather information and warnings in an attractive and user friendly manner which will meet the requirements of public.

