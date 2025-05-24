Ranchi, May 24 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Jharkhand would demonstrate outside the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday, seeking recognition of the Sarna religious code, party MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said.

Sarnaism, followed by the tribal people, should be a part of the upcoming Census, he said on Saturday.

"The Sarna code is tied to the faith, traditions, and religious identity of tribals. Its recognition has been a long-standing demand, but the BJP has remained silent on this issue," said Bhagat, the MP from Lohardaga.

The tribal population of the country is about 15 crore, and they worship nature, he said.

"However, they have no representation in the Census. There are columns for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist populations. The Jain population in the country is about 40 lakh, and they have a separate column. Yet, there is no separate column for the faith of the tribals," he said.

"The government counts the population of tigers in the country, but it does not want to count tribals. Therefore, we demand that the Centre include the Sarna religious code in the upcoming Census," he added.

The Congress is a part of the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state.

