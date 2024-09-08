New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Congress workers on Sunday held protests outside the Congress headquarters in the National Capital demanding local candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, which are taking place on October 5.

A Congress worker alleged that despite losing their deposit twice state President Udai Bhan's son-in-law and his daughter were given tickets again, further adding that the candidates would resign or contest on their own if their tickets were not taken back.

Speaking to ANI, the worker said, "We all have put this issue in front of our party and today, with the help of the media, we want to bring attention to this matter again. From the Pataudi region, 42 candidates had applied for a ticket and 38 of them are here today. Out of those 42 candidates, one is the son-in-law of the state President Udai Bhan and one is his daughter. The party-in-charge had said that those who got their deposit seized twice would not be given tickets. Despite that, both of them are being given tickets."

Further, he added, "We have decided that if those two get the tickets, then all of us will launch our independent candidate or we will resign and contest ourselves. Today, we had given this in writing but we were told that nothing can be done, in that case, the head should resign."

Sunita Verma, another member, said that Congress's rule of not giving tickets to any candidate after they have lost tickets was being broken.

Verma said, "Our head Bawariya had made a rule that after losing two tickets, a person would not be given tickets. However, this rule is being broken and we have only one demand that this rule be followed. The Congress members are seeing anything."

She further demanded that Rahul Gandhi should make sure that the rules are followed.

"We party members just demand that Rahul Gandhi and the whole Congress should make sure that the rules made are followed properly. How is it justice when a person who has been denied tickets twice is given a ticket again," she added. (ANI)

