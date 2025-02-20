Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Singh extended her congratulations to Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, and commended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving a woman the opportunity to lead the state.

Speaking to ANI, Singh remarked, "It is a great step that they have given a woman this opportunity. Women have served as Chief Ministers of Delhi in the past as well. Sushma Swaraj ji held the position, followed by Sheila Dikshit ji, and then Atishi ji. Now, Rekha Gupta has become the fourth woman Chief Minister. I congratulate her and hope she fulfils the promises made to the people."

Also Read | Delhi Portfolios Announced: CM Rekha Gupta Keeps Finance, Women and Child Development; Parvesh Verma Gets PWD, Water; Check Full List.

Reflecting on Sheila Dikshit's tenure, Singh highlighted the significant development that took place under her leadership. "When Sheila Dikshit ji was the Chief Minister, Delhi witnessed remarkable progress, which people still remember today. People voted with great expectations in this election. Now, let's see how Rekha Gupta lives up to her promises and what she accomplishes," she added.

Addressing the ongoing restructuring of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Pratibha Singh stated that the process is being carried out collaboratively by the state Congress leadership, the central leadership, and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Also Read | Vada Pav To Become Costlier? Price of Mumbai's Favourite Street Food May Rise As BMC Mandates Bakeries To Switch to LPG or Electricity.

She acknowledged the contributions of the former state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, who had requested to step down from his position. "Rajeev Shukla ji has done commendable work. He expressed his wish to be relieved of this responsibility, and now, an experienced leader, Rajni Patil ji, has been appointed as the new in-charge of Himachal Pradesh," Singh noted.

"She has previously served as the state in-charge and knows our region well. She has a good rapport with our leaders and party workers. She will soon visit Himachal Pradesh to engage in discussions with key party members. Based on these discussions, we will determine the way forward, assign responsibilities within the party, and form the new committee," she added.

Singh further stated that Patil will return on the 26th, after which she will visit Himachal Pradesh for consultations. "I will also meet her, and after thorough discussions, the new Congress body in the state will be formed," she affirmed.

Looking ahead, Singh emphasized the importance of panchayati raj elections and the need for a proactive and dedicated approach.

"We must remain actively engaged. Those entrusted with responsibilities should work with commitment. I am hopeful that our party will perform well," she stated.

Singh also stressed the significance of early preparations for the 2027 elections. "We will start working from now so that every party worker can dedicate themselves with loyalty and sincerity, just as they have in the past, " she said.

Highlighting the necessity of youth participation, she said that it was necessary to bring in women and youth. "It is essential to bring the youth forward. At the same time, we must honor the contributions of our senior leaders who have dedicated their lives to the party. Their experience will guide us in forming the future leadership." Singh added.

Encouraging young leaders to take on greater responsibilities, Singh stated, "Today's youth must step up and handle their roles with commitment, just as they did during their time in Youth Congress. It is our effort to engage with the Chief Minister and discuss every issue of concern. We will also consult with the Deputy Chief Minister, who will provide his list of priority appointments."

She further elaborated on ensuring fair representation across the state, including remote areas like Lahaul-Spiti, Bhanjar, Bharmaur, and Dodra Kwar. "People from these regions work with utmost honesty and dedication for the party. We will ensure that their contributions are recognized and rewarded," Singh assured.

Singh also strongly advocated for increasing women's participation in leadership roles. "Today, women constitute 50 per cent of the population. The time when they were ignored is long gone. We will assign responsibilities to women as well," she asserted.

Emphasizing women's capabilities in governance, she said, "As a woman, I firmly believe that women work with integrity and dedication. It is essential to bring them forward and empower them." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)