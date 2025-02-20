New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced allocation of portfolios among members of Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, keeping with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, women and child development among other departments.

Addressing her first press conference as CM after the Cabinet meeting of the new government, Gupta said her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma was given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, while Ashish Sood got home, power, urban development and education portfolios.

Also Read | Vada Pav To Become Costlier? Price of Mumbai's Favourite Street Food May Rise As BMC Mandates Bakeries To Switch to LPG or Electricity.

Minister Kapil Mishra got law and justice, labour and employment, and tourism, while his cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa received industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments.

Pankaj Singh was allocated health, transport and information technology departments, while Ravinder Indraj got social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections, the CM said.

Also Read | Gurugram: 80-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Her House Due to Short Circuit in Heater.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)