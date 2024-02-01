New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

In a post on X after the meeting, Krishnam said, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this."

Replying to his post, Modi said, "It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation."

Krishnam had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost.

Of late, he has been criticising some decisions of the Congress leadership, including that of not participating in the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

