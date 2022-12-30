Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa indicated on Friday that several appointments in the party's state unit would be made soon.

Randhawa told reporters here that he has discussed matters related to the party organisation in Rajasthan with local leaders.

"I have talked about the organisation so far. The organisational appointments will be made at the district and block levels," he said, adding that a list of the office-bearers would be released soon.

Randhawa also said he is not talking to the leaders regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming state Assembly polls, while asserting that no ticket has been given to anyone.

However, he said a survey is being conducted and a decision on the candidates would be taken in accordance with the feedback received.

On an ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Randhawa said, "We will end the dispute. It is my job. I am not sitting in a five-star hotel. I am among the people."

The newly-appointed Congress in-charge for Rajasthan held discussions with the party leaders on Thursday and Friday, and took feedback from them about the state government's functioning and organisational matters.

He also met Assembly Speaker CP Joshi at his residence here on Friday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Joshi said: "I met the Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, at my Jaipur residence and had a detailed discussion with him on various topics."

