Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) A day after former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur made serious allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Saturday said the Police Constable recruitment examination on June 15 was conducted in a "fair and transparent manner" with the district administration's help, "strictly adhering to all prescribed procedures and security protocols".

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) in a release said it has, however, come to the notice that certain claims regarding cheating/copying in the examination centres have been circulating on social media platforms after the answer key was uploaded on the website.

Also Read | Ghazipur Shocker: Woman Files Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws After Being Accused of Having an Extra-Marital Affair.

"The Commission is thoroughly examining the matter, including the review of CCTV footage and reports from examination centres and appropriate action shall be taken if any candidate is found cheating/using unfair means," the release said.

"However, the Commission has not received any such report of cheating/copying from the District administration, Centre Supervisors or Inspecting Officers and also on examining the CCTV footage of particular centres where the candidates have leveled allegations of cheating/copying, no evidence to that effect has been found so far," it added.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

The HPPSC strongly condemned dissemination of misinformation on social media platforms and said that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading misleading and unverified claims.

"The Commission remains committed to transparency and accountability and welcomes constructive reporting that serves public interest. However, any attempt to mislead the public or malign this Constitutional institution shall be dealt with strictly, as per law," the release said.

"In case any candidate has any grievance w.r.t. conduct of this exam, he/she is requested to approach the Commission directly for the redressal of their grievances. The Commission assures that all such issues shall be thoroughly enquired into and action as warranted shall be initiated," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur had accused the state government of trying to cover up alleged irregularities in police recruitment.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that there have been several complaints of large-scale irregularities in police recruitment.

Thakur said the two persons arrested in connection with the matter have reportedly confessed to have received Rs 34 lakh.

The candidates have also alleged irregularities, but the government is wary of taking stringent action, he added.

The former chief minister alleged that the candidates, mostly females, in Chamba said that some people were allowed to appear in the examination with mobile devices but nobody stopped them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)