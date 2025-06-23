Bijapur, Jun 23 (PTI) Unidentified persons attacked and injured a police constable with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, an official said.

Prima facie, it appears to be the handiwork of Naxalites, but the police were probing all possible angles, he said.

The attack took place at a weekly market in Padeda village under the Bijapur police station area, the official said.

He said some unidentified persons attacked Constable Santu Potam, who was in civil attire and escaped from the spot.

A police team reached the scene, and the injured cop was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Potam was posted with the Police Lines in Bijapur on general duty, police said.

