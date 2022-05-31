New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4 per cent in April against 62.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 4.9 per cent in March 2022.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 per cent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 per cent against a 2.1 per cent decline in April, the data showed.

Also Read | Apple May Not Announce Its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC This Year: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)