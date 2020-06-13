India News | Coronavirus Claims 12 More Lives in West Bengal, Death Toll Reaches 468

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) COVID-19 claimed 12 lives in West Bengal on Saturday taking the death toll to 468 while the number of those infected shot up to 10,698 with the addition of 454 fresh cases, a bulletin of the state health department said.

All the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for five deaths, Kolkata for four, South 24 Parganas two, and neighbouring Howrah district for one death in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, a total of 454 fresh cases of the contagion have been reported from different districts of the state taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10,698, it said.

On Saturday, 336 people were discharged from different hospitals of the state after they tested negative for the disease. This is the maximum number of patients discharged in a single day so far following recovery.

So far, 4,542 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

In the past 24 hours, 9,008 samples have been tested taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted in the state to 3,24,707, the bulletin added. PTI

