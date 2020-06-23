Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced the deaths of two more police personnel due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 34 police personnel in the city so far.

An assistant sub-inspector posted in south Mumbai and a head constable attached to the Protection and Security unit were the latest victims of the virus, said an official.

The 53-year-old head constable succumbed to the virus infection on Sunday while undergoing treatment at St George Hospital, whereas the sub-inspector died at a private hospital in Bandra on Monday, he said.

