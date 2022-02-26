Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 59 to 7,08,197, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

As the virus claimed the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district increased to 11,873.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,360, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)