Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condemned the stone-pelting on the Shobha Yatra being carried out on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli and said that the incident could have been avoided if the administration had been vigilant.

The former chief minister also demanded strict action against the culprits.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Shobha Yatra taken out on Nav Samvatsar in Karauli by the people of the opposite mindset. Hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in peace-loving Rajasthan. The administration should take strict action against the culprits," she said.

"If the administration had been vigilant before the Yatra, such an incident could have been averted. The atmosphere of harmony also deteriorated due to the apathy of the administration. The state government should take immediate action," Raje added.

The BJP leader also spoke to the people injured in the incident and enquired about their well-being. She also enquired about the health of the people admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them to stay away from the miscreants.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "I have spoken to DG police. Police and administration are present there. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion."

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital.

Among the injured people four were police officers.

More than 600 policemen including 50 police officers deployed in Karauli. (ANI)

