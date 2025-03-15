Dimapur, Mar 15 (PTI) The Nagaland Congress on Saturday expressed concern over forces undermining the Constitution by pushing policies that conflict with the interests of citizens.

Speaking at the launch of the Congress membership drive, NPCC working president C. Apok Jamir said, "As far as secularism is concerned, the very existence of our way of life and belief is threatened by some of the policies which have been propagated for almost 14 years."

Congress is the only potential party which can be a vanguard for protecting the interest of the Constitution and of the people, Jamir added.

"To ensure better understanding, unity and progress, it is the duty of every citizen of the state to take a stand when we are confronted with the onslaught of a government which is going against the very principle of the Constitution," he said.

Jamir, who is also a former Rajya Sabha MP, said, "The purpose of having a membership drive is not for a numbers game, but it is a movement to awaken the conscience of our citizens to rise up to the challenges that we are confronted with."

"We need collective involvement of every citizen to challenge all the oppressions and atrocities against our people and work collectively to bring change," he added.

He said, "Hinduism is a very tolerant religion which propagates love and peace, but a section of people is trying to divide and create hatred among society."

Asserting that translating any policies and bringing about any change needs the power of the people, he said, "The people of Nagaland have shown it in the parliamentary elections by electing a people's representative who is truly a representative of the people."

"The party is committed to the interests of the people," he said, adding that NPCC president and Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir is also working tirelessly for the welfare of the state.

The party informed that the membership drive for Dimapur district will continue till March 22 to be followed by other districts.

