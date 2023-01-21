Saharanpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Police arrested a couple who allegedly extorted people by honey-trapping them and also recovered some cash and a gold chain from them, an official said.

A doctor in Thanakutubsher complained that a month ago, a woman befriended him at a hospital and allegedly lured him into establishing a physical relationship, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The doctor alleged that two-three people soon reached the spot and took away his ATM card before withdrawing cash from his account.

The police on Friday arrested Aman Vihar Colony resident Suleman and his wife Rafat alias Imrana Suleman, Manglik said.

The couple had allegedly cheated two or three people before as well by accusing them of rape, the police said.

Rs 16,500 in cash, a gold chain and ATM cards were recovered from the arrested couple, Manglik said.

