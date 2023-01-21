Pune, January 21: In a shocking incident, a woman was forced by her in-laws and husband to eat the powder formed by the bones of dead human as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local Tantrik Baba to conceive a child.

Following the complaint by the woman, Sinhgad Police station under Pune city Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against seven people including the husband, in-laws and a Tantrik baba. Maha: Woman Unable to Conceive Made to Consume Powdered Human Bone; 7 Booked.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma of Pune city Police, said, "Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of IPC along with section 3 of anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 )against seven persons."

The victim apparently registered a complaint with the police on separate matters. In the first matter, the victim alleged that her in-laws had demanded some dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included some cash, gold and silver jewellery. In the second matter, the police have imposed section 3 of anti-superstition and black magic, according to the complaint application.

According to the police, in the second matter, during several Amavasya, the victim's in-laws forced her to indulge in some superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the victim was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat some bones of a dead human.

DCP Sharma further informed that the in-laws in another type of ritual had taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an "Aghori" practice under a waterfall. During these practices, they were also taking instructions from a Tantrik Baba over the phone through video calls. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Strangles Mother to Death With Belt in Baghpat As She Opposed His Affair With Girl, Arrested.

"Accordingly, taking serious cognizance of the complaint we have registered an FIR against seven accused and started probing the case," said DCP Sharma. "We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can be assured that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe," the DCP further added. According to the police, the victim's family is well-educated but indulged in such practices

