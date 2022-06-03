Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday, police said.

They were in a relationship and were missing since Thursday night, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Karda police station Kishan Lal said, adding that the man was married.

The deceased were identified as Bhanwar Ram Bhil (24) and Priyanka Bhil (18), the police said.

Lal said post-mortem examination of the bodies were carried out, and the matter was registered under CrPC section 174.

