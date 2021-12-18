Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) A man and a woman jumped into the creek at Durgadi in Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The body of the man, identified as Kolsewadi resident Prashant Gode (22), has been fished out, while a search operation continues for the woman, the Kongaon police station official said.

"Eyewitnesses saw the man and woman come to the spot on a scooter, which they parked nearby before jumping into the creek. A probe into what caused them to commit this act is underway," he said.

