Punjab, December 18: In yet another horrifying incident of mob lynching, a man was killed on Saturday by an angry mob after an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar, reported The Tribune. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) confirmed that the person was killed in the mob attack.

As per the reports, the incident of sacrilege took place at around 5.45 pm on Saturday, when the man entered the shrine by jumping over a metal grill and tried to pick up a kirpan kept in front of the Sikh holy text Guru Granth Sahib. The entire incident was broadcast live on television and the video of the alleged sacrilege attempt has been shared widely on social media. Mob Lynching in Uttar Pradesh: 3-Time Former MLA Nirvendra Mishra Beaten to Death in Lakhimpur Kheri Over Land Dispute.

Soon after the sacrilege incident, the intruder was surrounded by people present at the temple. His dead body was later found near the main gate of SGPC. After the alleged mob lynching incident, people gathered around the intruder's dead body and chanted Sikh religious slogans to celebrate the murder and the instant justice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).