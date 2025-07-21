Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A special court in Muzaffarnagar district on Monday acquitted five persons in a 2009 case of abduction and gang-rape of a minor Dalit girl, citing lack of evidence, a lawyer said.

During the pendency of case, two other accused had died.

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Asha Rani Singh acquitted all five people, saying that the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against them, according to defence lawyer Satyendra Kumar Singh.

Police had filed a chargesheet against seven people Sachin, Renu Singh, Yogendra, Shikhar Chand, Shimla, Bhopal and Jagdish under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376D (gang rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. During pendency of the case, Bhopal and Jagdish died.

It is alleged that a 15-year-old Dalit girl was abducted and gang-raped by six persons, while Shimla facilitated the abduction.

The girl was abducted in a car from a village under Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar district on August 2, 2009.

According to the defence lawyer, those acquitted by the court are Sachin, Renu Singh, Shikhar Chand, Yogendra and Shimla.

