New Delhi, July 21: Today, July 21, 14th Vice President (VP) Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post, citing health concerns and the need to prioritise medical care. Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said that his resignation will be effective immediately. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance wills Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's letter read. With his resignation, Dhankhar also became the first Vice President in India's history to step down voluntarily before the completion of his five-year term.

In his letter, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed gratitude to the President for her "unwavering support" and the "soothing, wonderful working relationship" they shared during his tenure. The former Vice President also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers and called their support "invaluable." While Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned as Vice President of India, it's essential to know how a new Vice President is elected and who can vote to elect the new Vice President. Scroll below to learn the process. Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President, Cites Health Issues.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President

How Is Vice President Elected?

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college made up of all members (both elected and nominated) of both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha (House of the People) and Rajya Sabha (Council of States). State legislatures play no role in the vice presidential election; only Parliament's members participate in the election process.

Voting Process for the Vice President's Election

All participating MPs cast votes, ranking candidates in their order of preference. The value of each parliamentarian's vote is equal (unlike the presidential election). Candidates are elected by single transferable vote. If no candidate achieves the required quota initially, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their votes are transferred per preferences until a winner emerges. ‘Govt Wants to Save Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav’: Kapil Sibal Slams Jagdeep Dhankhar for ’Inaction’ on Impeachment Notice Against Judge Over Anti-Muslim Remarks.

Who Is Eligible to Become Vice President of India?

To be eligible for the Vice President election, a candidate must be a citizen of India, 35 years of age, qualified to be a member of Rajya Sabha, and not hold any "office of profit" under the Government of India, a state, or local authority. It must be noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducts and supervises the election of the Vice President.

The Vice President's election to fill the post is held immediately when a vacancy arises due to death, resignation, removal, or other reasons. The newly elected Vice President of India will hold the office for a full term of five years from the date he or she enters it. Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is 74 years old, assumed office in August 2022.

His tenure was supposed to end in 2027. Dhankhar recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).