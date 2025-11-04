New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has started hearing arguements on framing of charges in a CBI case linked with the scrapped Delhi Excise policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its arguments on Monday.

In this case, Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 21 others are charge-sheeted by the CBI.

Special Judge (CBI) Jitendra Singh recorded the submissions made by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh on Monday.

The matter has been listed for a further hearing on behalf of the CBI on November 25.

This case was transferred to the court of special judge Jitendra Singh on October 28. Earlier, it was being heard by the special judge Dig Vinay Singh.

The court has also granted 'No Objection' to Arvind Kejriwal to renew his passport alongwith the permission to depart from the country. Earlier, the No Objection granted in June 2025 had expired due to the efflux of time.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in August 2024. (ANI)

