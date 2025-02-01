New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of MLA Naresh Balyan, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara until February 24.

Two other accused persons, Vijay Gehlot and Sahil, were also sent to judicial custody following police interrogation.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede Death Numbers More Important Than Union Budget 2025 Figures, Says SP President Akhilesh Yadav.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended the judicial custody of Naresh Balyan, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara. Sahil alias Pole and Vijay Gehlot alias Kalu were also remanded to judicial custody until February 24.

Delhi police moved an application requesting an extension of the judicial remand for the three accused Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, and Naresh Balyan for 25 days.

Also Read | NATA Exam 2025: Registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination To Begin on February 3 at nata.in, Check Exam Dates and Know Steps To Apply.

All the accused persons were produced through video conferencing from the judicial custody.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh represented Delhi Police, while Advocate M S Khan, along with Rohit Dalal and Rahul Sahani, appeared for the accused Balyan and others.

The court was informed by Delhi Police that the statements of Sahil and Vijay had been recorded under section 18 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) before the DCP.

The counsel for the accused persons informed the court that the signatures of Sahil and Vijay were taken on blank paper by Delhi Police.

Delhi police also moved an Application for the production of accused Naresh Balyan before the crime branch dossier cell by the lockup in charge.

It is for the purpose of collecting data for the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as stated by the police.

The court disposed of the application and asked Delhi police to move an application before the concerned jail superintendent of Mandoli Jail Seeking permission to produce the accused before the dossier cell. The Superintendent will consider the same as per law.

Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4 in this case. He has been arrested in the MCOCA case lodged against the organised crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)