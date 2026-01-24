New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday allowed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming parliament budget session in custody. Baramulla MP sought an interim bail or custody parole to attend the Parliament Session scheduled to commence from January 28 till April 2.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma allowed Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole. The court granted him custody parole for the period whenever the house is in session. The travelling cost imposition would be subject to the outcome of the petition pending before the Delhi High Court.

He is an accused terror case and is lodged in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Advocates Vikhyat Oberoi alongwith Nishita Gupta, appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP from Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court.

On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. The matter is now pending before a single-judge bench.

Sheikh was also earlier granted custody parole to attend Parliament Sessions.

The special NIA court at Patiala House Court on November 27, 2025, had permitted Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid to attend the Parliament Session in custody, which was set to commence from December 1.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma allowed the plea of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, subject to a previous condition. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

Counsel for NIA said that the agency has no objection to the accused attending the parliament session in custody.

He was also permitted to take the oath after his election as MP and sent to parliament to vote in the Vice Presidential election last year. (ANI)

