Damoh, Janyary 24: In a tragic incident, the bodies of a woman and her infant son were recovered from a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Saturday, officials said. The district administration and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their deaths. According to police officials, the incident occurred in municipal ward number 1 of the Tendukheda area. The well, which falls under the jurisdiction of the local civic body, was where the bodies were found floating.

The incident is believed to have taken place late on Friday night, but came to light on Saturday morning after a municipal employee noticed the bodies in the well and alerted the police. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot, and with the assistance of local residents, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. The deceased have been identified as Jayanti Kewat (35) and her six-month-old son, Devansh Kewat. Wanted Criminal Satish Bhati Arrested After Gunfight With Delhi Police in Southeast Delhi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jayanti had earlier lost two children, following which she was reportedly suffering from health-related issues for the past few years. Jayanti, a resident of Jharoli village in Damoh, had recently come to her parental home in Tendukheda to attend the ‘terahvi’ (after-death ritual) of her brother, who had passed away a few days ago. Damoh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Archana Ahir told IANS that, according to local residents, Jayanti was last seen at her home on Friday evening. Fake Job Racket Busted: Kolkata Police Arrest Man for Cheating Youths of INR 32 Lakh With Fake Indian Oil Corporation Job Promises.

When she could not be located later, a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of the bodies in the well. “The matter is under investigation. The bodies have been recovered and post-mortem examinations have been conducted. Further inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of death,” the SDOP said.

