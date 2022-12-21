New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A court here has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of enticing a person to invest in a company involved in Ponzi fraud.

While passing the order, the court observed that already 48 FIRs were registered against the company across India.

Also Read | #Pakistan Has Urged the Afghan Authorities to Revisit the Decision to Suspend University … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The court was hearing the bail application of accused Ajay Nagpal, who allegedly presented himself as a company representative of Future Maker Life Care Pvt. Ltd. and cheated the complainant Tanuj Gupta.

“I am not inclined to grant bail to the accused. Accordingly, the present anticipatory bail application…on behalf of the accused stands dismissed,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on Monday.

Also Read | Crypto Investors Alert! RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Says Private Cryptos Will Trigger Next Financial Crisis if Allowed To Grow.

The court noted that in the present case, Gupta was allegedly cheated by Nagpal and others into investing in the company and it was the accused who introduced the complainant to the other co-accused.

The accused showed a “rosy picture” to innocent people including Gupta and induced them to invest their hard-earned money, thus committing fraud, the court said.

It said an investigation was being conducted in the present case and Nagpal was accused of cheating around Rs 70 lakh.

“Moreover, there are already 48 FIRs in respect of Future Maker Life Care Pvt. Ltd. nationwide,” the court said.

The Farsh Bazar police station had registered the FIR against Nagapal under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in January 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge sheet against Hisar-based Future Maker Lifecare Pvt Ltd and its two directors Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused cheated around 31 lakh investors through a Ponzi or fraud multi-level marketing scheme, the ED said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)