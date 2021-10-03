Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 102 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 3,29,789, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 5-Year-Old Girl Falls into Open Gutter in Ahmedabad, Dies.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 53 cases followed by 11 cases in Budgam.

Also Read | Delhi University Admissions To Start Online From Tomorrow.

There are 1,201 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number those who have recovered from the infection has reached 3,24,164, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,424, they said.

There were 46 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No new case was reported since Saturday evening, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)