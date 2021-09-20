Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday that pushed the infection count to 17,09,680, according to an official statement.

No new Covid-related fatality was reported from the state, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 15 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,599, according to the statement.

The count of active cases in the state is 194, it said, adding that the death toll stands at 22,887.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.82 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while over 7.65 crore tests have been conducted in UP so far, the statement added.

