Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 16,157 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, while 229 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,97,195, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

The number of active cases stands at 1,927, it said.

The new deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Faridkot and Ferozepur, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 29 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala and 17 in Fazilka, it said.

With 246 recoveries, the overall recoveries reached 5,79,111, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,12,50,086 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Chandigarh reported nine new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,794, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatalities reported on Thursday, the death toll stands at 809, it said, adding that the number of active cases is 100.

Thirteen people were discharged after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries to 60,885, according to the bulletin.

A total of 5,79,549 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,16,486 have tested negative while reports of 12 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

