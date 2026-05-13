Raipur Weather Live: Get Rain Chance Updates for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

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The toss in the RCB vs KKR Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been delayed due to persistent rain and a wet outfield at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. Latest update states toss will take place at 8:30 PM, while the match will start at 8:45 PM, with no loss of overs. Meanwhile, fans can get Raipur weather live updates below. A win for RCB will see them take the lead in the standings, while a win for KKR will keep their playoff chances alive. In case of a washout, points will be shared between RCB and KKR. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard here.

Raipur Weather Live

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).