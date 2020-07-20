Panaji, Jul 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 196 on Monday to reach 3,853, while the death of a 29-year-old man in Margao took the toll to 23, said an official.

A total of 143 people were discharged during the day, he added.

"Out of 4,287 samples tested on Monday, 196 are positive, 1,506 negative and 2,585 reports are awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 3,853, new cases: 196, deaths: 23, discharged: 2,361, active cases 1,469, samples tested till date: 1,08,459.

