Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,041 and death toll to 38,071.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent.

The day also saw 255 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,41,233, leaving 8,708 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 166 new cases, as the city saw 100 discharges and 4 deaths.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Haveri and Mysuru registered one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 44 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 21, Tumakuru 19, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 14.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,51,735 positive cases followed by Mysuru 1,79,134 and Tumakuru 1,20,819.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,28,855, followed by Mysuru 1,76,413 and Tumakuru 1,19,408.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,07,66,164 samples have been tested of which 1,08,868 were tested on Saturday alone.

