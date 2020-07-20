Bengaluru, July 20 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 67,420 and the death toll to 1,403, the health department said.

The day also saw 730 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Air Force Commanders' Conference Will be Conducted From July 22-24: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

Out of the 3,648 fresh cases reported on Monday, a whopping 1,452 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of July 20 evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Signs Rs 557-Crore Contract with BEML to Procure 1,512 Mine Plough For T-90 Tanks.

It said that out of 42,216 active cases, 41,636 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 580 are in Intensive Care Units.

Thirty one of the 72 deaths reported on Monday were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 7, Dharwad 6, Mysuru 5, Bidar 4, Bagalkote 3, two each from Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Chitradurga, and one each from Vijayapura, Udupi, Davangere, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Shivamogga.

Most of the deceased had either a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Out of 3,648 cases which tested positive on Monday, contacts of most are still under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,452 cases, followed by Ballari 234, Bengaluru Rural 208, Dharwad 200, Vijayapura 160, Mysuru 149, Kalaburagi 124, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 33,229 infections, followed by Dakshina Kannada 3,680 and Kalaburagi 2,867.

Among discharges Bengaluru urban was on top with 6,956 discharges, followed by Kalabuagi 1,826 and Udupi 1,617.

A total of 10,57,303 samples have been tested so far, out of which 36,473 were tested on Monday alone.

Of the 36,473 samples tested today, 15,422 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)