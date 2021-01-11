Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,342, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 327, as per the bulletin.

There are 259 active cases as of now, it said.

A total of 29 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,756, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,93,545 samples have been tested so far, and of them 1,72,263 have returned negative, as per the communication. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)