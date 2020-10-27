Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) Pune district reported 549 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,20,661, a health official said on Tuesday evening.

A total of 639 people recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

With 34 fatalities, the toll in the district reached 7,767, he added.

"Of the 549 cases, 241 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,60,086 cases so far. With 127 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad civic area rose to 87,051," he said.

