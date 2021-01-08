Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) With 960 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,87,556 and toll to 3,469, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,75,042 after 97 people were discharged from hospitals and 662 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 9,045 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 170 new cases, taking its total count to 54,052, including 737 deaths. Durg recorded 99 new cases, Bilaspur 84 and Raigarh 69. Of the 15 fatalities recorded during the day, seven took place on Friday, four on Thursday and four earlier," the official informed.

With 28,795 samples examined on Friday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 37,25,190, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,87,556, New cases 960, Deaths 3,469, Recovered 2,75,042, Active cases 9,045, tests today 28,795, total tests 37,25,190.

