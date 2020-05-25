India News | COVID-19 Dampens Eid Celebrations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations remained muted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh under the COVID-19 shadow, with Muslims choosing to offer prayers inside their homes across the state.

With the coronavirus-induced lockdown restricting public gatherings, the traditional scenes of faithfuls offering prayers at mosques and on open grounds, and greeting each other with celebratory hugs, were not seen this time.

Eid remained a low-key affair in Bhopal, Burhanpur and Indore districts, with a sizable Muslim population, which have seen a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Similarly, Old City in Bhopal missed the traditional fervour associated with the biggest festival for Muslims.

On the eve of Eid, Muslim clerics had appealed to members of the community to offer prayers at their homes in view of the unprecedented situation.

When asked about the muted celebrations, senior journalist and Observer Research Foundation (ORF) fellow Rasheed Kidwai turned philosophical and said the low-key Eid was perhaps the wish of the Almighty.

"It was the first time in my life that I missed a steady stream of visitors at my residence and rejoicing together," he said.

SK Muddin, national convenor of the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rasthriya Manch, said Muslims followed the lockdown norms strictly.

"The Muslim community which has clung to virtues like patience since the beginning of Ramzan (the holy month of fasting that culminates with EID) maintained and manifested it today," he told PTI.

The community has followed the Islam dharm and the Rashtriya dharm, he added.

