Jharkhand Road Accident: Bus Carrying Migrant Workers to West Bengal Turns Turtle in Ranchi's Sikidiri Ghati; 20 Injured

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ranchi, May 25: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying migrant labourers met with an accident in Jharkhand on Monday. The bus overturned in Ranchi's Sikidiri Ghati area. According to reports, several migrants received injuries in the accident. Around 20 people have been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment. The bus was carrying the migrant workers to West Bengal. Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur Highway Accident: 6 Migrant Labourers Walking Along Highway Killed After Speeding Bus Runs Over Them.

Police officials have reached the spot and started an investigation into the accident. Ranchi’s Superintendent of Police, Saurabh said, “A bus carrying migrant labourers to West Bengal met with an accident in Sikidiri Ghati. Several injuries feared. Police operation is underway. 20 people have been shifted to RIMS hospital so far.” However, the main cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

On Friday also, a bus carrying around 30 migrant labourers overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Nawabganj area. At least 15 people were injured in the accident. The bus was going from Rajasthan to West Bengal. Injured are being admitted to a nearby hospital.