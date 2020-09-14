Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Twenty-five people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Haryana in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,000 on Monday, while a daily spike of 2,488 cases pushed the tally in the state to 96,129.

Of the fresh death, six were reported from Panchkula, four each from Karnal and Kaithal, two each from Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Sirsa and one each from Kurukshetra, Hisar and Sonipat, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurugram (336), Faridabad (279), Sonipat (205), Ambala (185), Karnal (179), Kurukshetra (164), Hisar (139) Rohtak (133), Panipat (129) and Panchkula (95).

Haryana had recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,783 coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Among the 1,000 fatalities, 698 are males and the rest females. The state has 20,417 active cases while 74,712 have been discharged following recovery.

As of Monday, the state has a recovery rate of 77.72 per cent, fatality rate was 1.04 per cent, doubling rate is 27 days and positivity rate 6.38 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said three exclusive critical covid care centres will be set up in the state. These centres will be set up at PGIMS, Rohtak, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal and Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, he said.

"Arrangement of 100 beds will be made in these Covid Care Centres," he said in a statement, adding Nodal Officer of the State for COVID-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, will monitor these Centres and provide feedback to the government.

Adequate arrangements have been made by the state to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in both government and private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Arora said.

