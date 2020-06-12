India News | COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 35 in Bihar; Total Case Count Crosses 6,000

Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) With 148 fresh cases reported on Friday, the COVID-19 tally reached 6096 in Bihar, where the pandemic has claimed 35 lives so far, the state health department said.

According to Health Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, one fatality has been reported since Thursday, which came from Jehanabad district.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

A 27-year-old coronavirus positive patient was declared brought dead by doctors at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, in neighbouring Gaya.

The youth had returned to Jehanabad from New Delhi on June 7 where he was working as a labourer, Jehanabad Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

Also Read | Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter.

He was placed in home-quarantine, but had to be shifted to Okri quarantine centre after his condition worsened on June 9, the day his sample was sent to IGIMS at Patna for COVID-19 testing, Sinha said.

The report came on Thursday as positive, he said.

The man was first referred to Ghosi referral hospital, but after his condition worsened on Thursday, he was sent to ANMCH, Gaya.

The doctors in Gaya hospital declared him as brought dead, the Civil Surgeon said.

With Friday's casualty, the total number of COVID-19 deaths has gone up to 35 in the state.

Khagaria and Begusarai districts account for three deaths each, followed by two each in Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga and Jehanabad.

Munger, Rohtas, East Champaran, Nalanda, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Madhepura, Jamui, Sheohar, Nawada, Araria, Muzaffarpur and Aurangabad have reported one fatality each.

Of the 148 new cases, 95 are that of the previous day, the test results of which were received this morning, while 53 fresh infections were reported on Friday.

With 306 positive cases, Bhagalpur has overtaken Patna (298) to become the worst-hit district.

Other districts which reported over 200 cases included - Begusarai (294), Khagaria (287), Rohtas (277), Madhubani (270), Munger (265), Siwan (220) Katihar (207), Purnea (206).

Cases have been reported from all the 38 districts of the state.

Out of total 6,096 positive patients in the state, 3,316 persons have returned home after getting fully recovered which is 54.87 per cent of the total infected persons, the health department secretary said.

There are 2,745 active cases in the state while 35 have died, he said.

Singh said that the number of migrant workers who have tested positive since May 3 is 4,250, which is 70 per cent of the total infected persons in the state.

He said the state has so far declared 334 containment zones in different districts.

Forty-one such zones have been de-notified so far, he said.

The number of samples tested till the date is 1,16,671, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)