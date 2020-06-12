Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cancel Exams: Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020, Trend #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter

Education Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 10:50 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 12: Due to COVID-19, the biggest events in the world have been postponed, be it sports, summits or entertainment. The education sector too has been affected due to the pandemic. However, the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 10 and Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held in July. ICSE Class 10 Exam 2020 Update: Board Says It Will Conduct Pending Std 10 Exams in Maharashtra in July.

Many people don't seem happy with ICSE and ISC's decision to go forward with exams and started trending #Cancel10thICSEBoards on Twitter. Candidates started trending #Cancel10thICSEBoards hashtag demanding the ICSE to cancel the examinations scheduled to be held in the coming days. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Students, as well as parents, are worried to go forward with exams as novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are rising day-by-day. This is why, they are trending, #Cancel10thICSEBoards, #ICSE and many other related hashtags urging the government to postpone the examinations.

Students and Parents Demand Postponement of ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020:

The ICSE Board on Friday told Bombay High Court that it would conduct its Class 10 exams in July with all safety precautions. Initially, the examinations were scheduled to be held between February 27 to March 30, but exams were cancelled midway from March 19 due to the COVID-19 scare. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1,00,000-mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

