Amaravati, June 19 (PTI): For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily COVID-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh fell below 50 as 45 people succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state registered 5,674 fresh cases from 1.03 lakh tests in 24 hours, at the rate of 5.5 per cent, a drastic drop from the high of 25 per cent a month ago.

Also, 8,014 recoveries were reported in a day, according to the latest health department bulletin.

The number of active cases has reduced to 65,244.

After 2.10 crore total sample tests so far, the overall infection positivity rate came to 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate improved to 95.6 per cent.

The mortality rate remained constant at 0.66 per cent, according to the health department data.

The prime hotspot East Godavari district reported 1,068 fresh cases, Chittoor 854 and West Godavari 758, while the remaining ten districts added less than 500 each.

East Godavari's coronavirus graph, however, has witnessed a sharp fall from a high of 37.5 per cent (positivity) in the second week of May to just about 12 per cent now.

Chittoor had nine fresh fatalities, East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna five each, Anantapuramu, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari three each, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram two each and SPS Nellore one in a day.

Only East Godavari district now has 14,139 active cases while the remaining 12 districts have less than 10,000 each.

Anantapuramu and Kurnool have less than 2,000 active cases each.

