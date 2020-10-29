New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 5,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.75 lakh, authorities said.

This is the second consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.

The previous highest single-day spike of 5,673 cases was recorded on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,423, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The 5,739 fresh cases came out of the 60,124 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 30,952 from 29,378 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

It said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,75,753.

