Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload reached 46,826 on Sunday with the addition of 78 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to677 as two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 44,979 after 167 of them got discharge on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the coastal state is now 1,170, the official said.

"A total of 1,139 samples were tested on Sunday," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,826, new cases 78, death toll 677, discharged 44,979, active cases 1,170, samples tested till date 3,32,738.

