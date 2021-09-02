Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported two Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,679 while 16 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,522.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Jhajjar.

Of the fresh cases, eight cases were from Gurugram district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 303.

The number of recoveries so far was 7,60,196.

The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

